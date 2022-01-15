Crypto.com token prepares for a 20% liftoff as CRO paints this bullish pattern

- Crypto.com token shows the formation of a triple bottom setup at $0.441, suggesting an uptrend is on its way.
- Investors can expect CRO to retest $0.512 and experience a slowdown before hitting its 21% target at $0.562.
- A breakdown of the $0.384 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto.com price is trading around a massive cluster of support levels that suggest downside risks are limited. The buying pressure does not seem to have kicked in yet, but investors can expect CRO to witness a sharp rally to crucial barriers.
Crypto.com eyes a higher high
Crypto.com set up triple swing lows around the $0.441 support floor since January 8, giving rise to a triple bottom reversal pattern. This setup forecasts that the downtrend is nearing its end and that an uptrend will begin soon.
Supporting this bullish thesis is its formation in the daily demand zone, extending from $0.384 to $456. Therefore, investors should expect CRO to see a quick surge in buying pressure that propels it to the immediate resistance barrier at $0.512.
If buyers band together, there is a good chance Crypto.com token can flip this hurdle to a support floor that facilitates the next leg of the rally. The weekly resistance barrier at $0.562 will be the bulls’ next target, representing a 21% ascent from the current position.
CRO/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook and the strong support level below the current position, Crypto.com needs to be wary of a market crash. If this potential flash crash knocks CRO to produce a four-hour candlestick close below the $0.384 support level, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
