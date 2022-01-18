Newly hired GP Jon Russell says larger pool of capital is coming from Crypto.com’s balance sheet.
Singapore-based Crypto.com Capital announced today that it is expanding the size of its fund to $500 million, from the $200 million it announced in March 2021.
-
Jon Russell, its newly hired General Partner based in Bangkok, told CoinDesk the fund will do seed and series-A deals, typically up to a $10 million check for the series-A.
-
So far Crypto.com’s maiden fund has invested in play-to-earn game YGG SEA, Ledger, and Frax Finance
-
The fund will be focused on investing in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. It will typically want to lead rounds.
-
Russell said the fund will be focused on growing the overall crypto ecosystem, not about making investments where Crypto.com thinks it can get business.
-
Companies that the fund invests in won’t necessarily get listed on the Crypto.com exchange, he said.
-
While Crypto.com capital is expanding, management wants to keep the fund lean and entrepreneurial. They don’t want to become "an a16z" with hundreds of staff — it's not relatable to entrepreneurs in the crypto space that run a thin organization.
-
Although the fund is based in Singapore, and Russell in Bangkok, it will have a global remit.
-
In 2021, crypto firms raised $30 billion from VCs, according to PitchBook. Despite the bear market, there’s no sign of this slowing down as alongside Crypto.com Capital’s announcement FTX kicked off the year establishing a $2 billion venture fund to invest in crypto startups.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price primed for a 35% rally as SHIB overcomes a significant hurdle
Shiba Inu price has been on a slow downtrend for the last few months. However, things seem to be turning around as SHIB sets a base, indicating that the downtrend is over.
Binance reduces supply of BNB by 1.68 million during 18th quarterly burn
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently burned over 1.68 million of its BNB tokens worth approximately $800 million. The trading platform carried out its 18th burn and completed the first quarterly BNB Auto-Burn.
Dogecoin price to dip lower as DOGE attempts to find support
Dogecoin price rallied more than 50% from last Tuesday to last Friday, moving from the Tuesday open of $0.143 to the Friday high at $0.215. However, bulls could not maintain the gains on Friday as Dogecoin lost the majority of its Friday gains, closing up 7% instead of the 25% increase it had.
Ethereum price bound for another test of the psychological $4,000 barrier
Ethereum price action is mixed. The weekly close above $3,300 was necessary to establish support and create a pivot to push higher, but the daily displays weakness as sellers drive Ethereum below the past three days candlestick bodies.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.