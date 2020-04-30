Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets:
BTC/USD is getting close to $9300 amid strong rally during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has gained 19.5% in the recent 24 hours and 7.5% since the beginning of Thursday. Now it is trading within the strong short-term bullish bias amid high volatility.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $226.40. The price tested $227.30 during early Asian hours and the upside momentum is gaining traction. The second-largest coin increased by 12% on a day-to-day basis and 5% since the beginning of Wednesday. Now ETH is moving within a short-term bullish trend. The volatility is expanding.
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2348. The coin has increased by 5% since the start of the day and gained over 9% in the recent 24 hours amid growing bullish sentiments. From the short-term perspective, XRP/USD is trading within a bullish trend amid high volatility.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) $0.0808 (+63.8%), Siacoin (SC) $0.0023 (+35.6%), OmiseGO (OMG) $0.8119 (+20.8%). The day's losers are Komodo (KMD) $0.5529 (-3.2%), ), Enjin Coin (ENJ) $0.1416 (-0.7%), ABBC Coin (ABBC) $0.1174 (-0.2$).
Chart of the day:
BTC/USD, daily chart
Market
A famous macro and a co-founder of Gold Bullion International, Dan Tapier, believes that it will take years for people to understand Bitcoin and its benefits for the global economy. In his recent tweet, he said that human ability to understand money has barely improved over the past one hundred and fifty years.
It's a 150 years later and we are still making the same mistake. Think about how much else has changed.So little progress in understanding money.Will still take years before people understand #bitcoin.
In a picture that accompanied the tweet, he showed an investor in gold as opposed to a holder of unbacked fiat currencies.
Industry
YouTube blocked the account of Ripple's CTO David Schwartz. The platform assumed that his profile was a scam that had been impersonating someone else. Moreover, Schwartz is also prohibited to access other YouTube channels wrote on Twitter:
Weirdly, @YouTube just decided to suspend my channel (SJoelKatz) for impersonation. I wonder who they think I was impersonating. "Please be aware that you are prohibited from accessing, possessing or creating any other YouTube accounts." -- Does this mean I can't watch any YouTube videos anymore?
Notably, earlier this month Ripple filed a lawsuit against YouTube for negligence towards frauds and free XRP giveaway scams promoted in the name of the company or its top management.
A cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced the distribution of 35,000 EOS tokens, worth about $100,000 within the framework of its Staking Rewards Program. The program allows the exchange customers to earn up to 10% on their deposited and held tokens annually. Apart from EOS, the platform plans to add the staking support for Cosmos (ATOM) and v.systems (VSYS), with Tezos (XTZ). Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, commented:
We accumulated a good amount of EOS in recent weeks and are delighted to announce the distribution of staking rewards,” said . “As an exchange, we value the loyalty of our customers and are always looking to innovate in such a way that we can give something back of real value to our growing active user base.
Regulation
Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, dwelled upon the benefits of digital euro and mentioned that market-led digital currencies could co-exist with the cryptocurrency issued by central banks. He also added that the regulators are engaged in exploring risks and benefits of introducing the central bank-based digital currency that can be used by retail customers and institutions via electronic devices for every-day spending.
However, our analysis of the opportunities and challenges of central bank digital currencies – which will consider the experience of the COVID-19 crisis – should not discourage or crowd out market-led initiatives aimed at introducing private electronic means of payment with similar features in terms of user needs, he said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The pre-established script finally fulfilled, and the crypto market exploded yesterday on the upside a few days before the implementation of the "halving" event in Bitcoin’s mining reward system.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day.
LTC/USD reclaims $50 as Bitcoin clears path to $10,000
Following the free-fall in March where Litecoin sunk to test support at $25, buyers have been keen on reversing the trend and pulling to levels achieved in February.
BCH/USD soars above $200-day SMA, is $300 within reach?
After closing Wednesday’s trading above $250, Bitcoin Cash extended the price action past $260 on Thursday during the Asian session. A breakout in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $9,303 (April high) sent BCH above the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.