Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP recover as traders shift focus to Nvidia Q2 earnings

- Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP rallied slightly on Wednesday, hovering close to key support levels.
- TON blockchain suffers a temporary outage, per official announcement.
- Binance is facing scrutiny for allegedly confiscating funds from Palestinian users.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin hovers around $60,000 early on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency extends its value by nearly 1% on the day after suffering heavy losses the prior day, trading at $59,978 at the time of writing.
- Bitcoin options data from Deribit shows that there is a bullish sentiment towards a BTC rally to $90,000 by September.
- Contracts with September 27 expiry have a total open interest of 76,630 BTC, with a put-to-call ratio of 0.56. Charts show a concentration of open interest at the $90,000 strike price, for nearly 50,000 Bitcoin. The data points to a large percentage of derivatives traders betting on Bitcoin potentially rallying to or past $90,000 by the end of September.
Bitcoin September 27 options data
- Ethereum added nearly 3% to its value and trades at $2,524 at the time of writing.
- XRP gains 2.59%, rallying to $0.5813 on Wednesday.
Chart of the day
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) broke out from its downward trend on August 22. FET has extended gains to a peak of $1.477 on Tuesday and corrected back since then. If bullish momentum returns, particularly if Nvidia earnings give a push to AI-related crypto tokens, FET could rally towards $1.500, adding nearly 15% to its value.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line, signaling an underlying positive momentum in FET’s price trend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 64, below the overbought zone. Traders need to watch out for RSI breaking into the overbought zone, as that generates a sell signal.
FET/USDT daily chart
Looking down, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) token could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) extending between $1.050 and $1.200.
Market updates
- Ray Youssef, co-founder of Paxful, reported that Binance allegedly confiscated Palestinian users’ funds upon instruction from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The exchange responded to the allegations and stated that only a small number of accounts were restricted and that these were linked to illicit funds.
Binance has seized all funds from all Palestinians as per the request of the IDF. They refuse to return the funds. All appeals denied.— Ray Youssef (@ray_noOnes) August 26, 2024
Your funds are SAFU at @noonesapp tho.
In accordance with the authority delegated to me by the Minister of Defense, according to Section 61(a)… pic.twitter.com/RYlsFmlh2i
- Nasdaq seeks regulatory approval from the US Securities & Exchange Commission to launch and trade options on a Bitcoin index, per a Reuters report.
- TON blockchain suffered a temporary outage per an official report on X.
TON Blockchain is currently experiencing a disruption in block production.— TON (@ton_blockchain) August 28, 2024
The issue is occurring due to the abnormal load currently on TON. Several validators are unable to clean the database of old transactions, which has led to losing the consensus.
TON Core has issued a call…
Industry updates
- Indian crypto exchange WazirX filed an application with a Singaporean High Court for a moratorium of 30 days. The exchange seeks more time to restructure its finances, after the $230 million exploit in July 2024. WazirX has applied for legal protection from creditors.
- The crypto market capitalization erased 4% from its total value in the last 24 hours ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) Q2 earnings report, as traders anticipate volatility on Wednesday. Past earnings releases from the chipmaker have led to sharp moves in cryptocurrency markets, particularly for AI-related tokens.
- Analysts at Greeks.Live note that the anticipation surrounding the Nvidia Q2 earnings report has likely resulted in a small increase in the implied volatility in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday. Analysts note that cryptocurrency prices have suffered a sharp decline recently.
NVIDIA is about to report earnings, and as the brightest star stock in the U.S. at the moment, major markets are focusing on the impact of the earnings report on the broader U.S. stock market.— Greeks.live (@GreeksLive) August 28, 2024
Cryptocurrencies are down recently, yesterday's sharp decline superimposed on Nvidia… pic.twitter.com/AWiQrp7azG
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP recover as traders shift focus to Nvidia Q2 earnings
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP rallied slightly on Wednesday, hovering close to key support levels. TON blockchain suffers a temporary outage, per official announcement. Binance is facing scrutiny for allegedly confiscating funds from Palestinian users.
Bitcoin price struggles below $60,000 despite Nasdaq filing for Bitcoin Index Options
Bitcoin (BTC) edges up slightly on Wednesday after dropping by 7.5% at the start of the week following the markets’ broad risk-off tone. Nasdaq has filed with the U.S.SEC to list and trade Nasdaq Bitcoin Index Options, a positive development for BTC.
FLOKI price is poised for a rally after breaking above the descending trendline
FLOKI (FLOKI) price broke above the descending trendline and rallied 10%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continued its ongoing rally and trades 4.4% at $0.00015. Additionally, the suggestion of on-chain data supports the bullish trend, as evidenced by active, dormant wallets.
Faster crypto market decline
The cryptocurrency market has plunged 6% to a capitalisation of $2.08 trillion, its lowest level in nine days. Bitcoin is falling in line with the broader trend, while Ethereum and Solana are down 8.4% and 7.3%, respectively.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.