- The crypto market saw a rebound on Friday following Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech at the Jackson Hole conference.
- Powell hinted that "shifting balance of risks" could spur a rate cut.
- Bitcoin jumped 3% following the announcement, alongside top altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Solana, which rallied 12%, 5% and 8%, respectively.
Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market rebounded on Friday following Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, hinting at a possible rate cut due to the weakening labor market.
Bitcoin, crypto market rebound as Powell hints at possible shift in Fed policy stance
The crypto market saw a recovery on Friday, driven by Jerome Powell's dovish address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, overturning hawkish market expectations.
Powell hinted that the central bank could begin lowering rates if the labor market poses an economic risk.
"Preemptive action likely would be warranted should a tight labor market pose a risk to price stability," Powell said on Friday at the conference.
He added that the Fed will adopt a more flexible inflation targeting framework, shifting from its earlier inflation "makeup" strategy.
Powell also stated that the steady unemployment rate allows policymakers to carefully deliberate on any potential changes to their current stance.
"Shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting policy stance," said Powell.
The speech comes after the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) July meeting minutes, released on Wednesday, came with a hawkish undertone. The minutes showed that a majority of policymakers leaned toward holding rates steady in July due to inflation concerns.
However, Powell's dovish hint on Friday has since revived expectations of a 25 basis-point cut in the Committee's September meeting. Odds for a cut rose close to the 90% mark from about 73% on Thursday, while expectations of a no rate cut dropped to 10% from 28%, per the CME FedWatch tool.
Bitcoin reacted quickly to the development, pushing above $116,000 at publication time, after seeing a 3.4% rise. The altcoin market also jumped following Powell's speech, with Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) gaining 12%, 5% and 8%, respectively.
“This is bullish for the front end of the yield curve and risk assets, where Bitcoin is a fast horse in the race. A dovish tilt [...] supercharge[s] BTC’s narrative as a hedge against fiat uncertainty, accelerating institutional accumulation and liquidity,” Jessy Gilger, Investment Advisor at Unchained, told FXStreet. “While the mid and long end of the curve remain uncertain, Bitcoin’s sensitivity to macro signals means it’s poised to ride any wave of optimism from rate cut expectations.”
The recent rise has seen the general crypto market capitalization register more than a 5% gain in the past 24 hours, pushing its value above the $4 trillion threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe at risk as whales exit
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, are at an increased risk of losses due to the current volatile market conditions. On-chain and derivatives data indicate a decline in interest in DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, with technicals leaning bearish.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
Flow Q2 DeFi Report: Record growth in TVL, smart contracts, and Disney partnership
Flow, a Proof-of-Stake layer-1 blockchain, has significantly strengthened its DeFi ecosystem in the last quarter. Still, the ecosystem boost has yet to translate into its spot market demand, as the technical outlook suggests a potential trend reversal amid elevated bullish bets.
Crypto Gainers: OKB hits record high as ZEC and MORPHO hint at breakout rallies
OKB (OKB) extends the uptrend beyond $250 milestone, securing the top performer spot in the crypto market over the last 24 hours. ZCash (ZEC) and Morpho (MORPHO) emerge as secondary performers with technicals hinting at a potential breakout rally ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.