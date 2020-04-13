CCID published the cryptocurrency rating, Bitcoin moved to the 14th place.

The cryptocurrency market is under pressure, BTC stays below $7,000.

The Chinese Center if Information Technology Development (CCID) published its regular cryptocurrency rating. Bitcoin lost three positions and settled at the 14th place, below Cosmos (ATOM), Stellar (XLM) и DASH, while EOS preserved its leadership in China. Tron (TRX) is ranked second, and Ethereum takes the third place.

Steemit (STEEM) experienced a sharp decrease amid the clash of validators. The coin dropped from fifth place to 15th, while IOST (IOST) closed Top-5. Bitcoin Cash moved from 31st to 34th position despite painful halving.

The rating is based on three factors: underlying technology, usability, and creativity.

Top-3 coins overview

BTC/USD is changing hands marginally above $6,700. The first digital coin has lost about 3% since the beginning of the day amid resumed selling pressure. Many countries celebrate Easter Monday today, and although cryptocurrency markets never close, holidays and weekends are usually marked by decreased liquidity. A failure to move above $7,000 may create a short-term bearish trend and push BTC towards critical $6,000.

ETH/USD has lost 4.5% since the beginning of the day to trade at $153.00 at the time of writing. The coin retains short-term bearish bias amid low volatility; however, in the long-run, ETH is still on a recovery track as long as it stays above $150.00

XRP/USD is hovering around the psychological barrier of $0.1800, down 4% since the start of Monday. The key local resistance is created by $0.1900 reinforced by the intraday high at $0.1896.