- Bitcoin and all major coins are rangebound during European hours on Monday.
- IOTA is the best-performer with over 11% gains on a daily basis.
Bitcoin returned to $9,300 after a short-lived attempt to settle above $9,600. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation has settled at $261 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $115 billion, while Bitcoin dominance retreated to $65.3%, which is the lowest level since the end of July 2019.
Top-3 coins price overview:
Bitcoin hovers above $9,300, mostly unchanged both since the beginning of the day and since this time on Sunday. From the short-term perspective, the world's biggest digital coin has a bearish bias, though the volatility is shrinking.
Ethereum staged an impressive recovery towards $195.00, but the upside proved to be unsustainable. The second-largest virtual coin retreated from the intraday high to trade at $188.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend in sync with the market.
Ripple's XRP hovers around $0.2500 after an attempt to settle above $0.2600. The third-largest coin has been trading with bearish bias during early Asian hours amid shrinking volatility.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
The biggest market-movers:
Tezos and IOTA are the best-performing coins out of top-20. They gained 9% and 11% respectively amid strong bullish momentum
Ethereum Classic is also doing well. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high of $12.22, it is still over 3% higher from this time on Sunday.
Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) are down over 2% in recent 24 hours; however, the altcoins retain most mart of the recent gains.
Altcoins are mooning, Bitcoin stays in a range
BTC/USD is currently trading at $9,393 (+1.1% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been range-bound with a short-term bearish bias. ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $191.0 (+4.55% on a day-to-day basis).
The cryptocurrency landscape is painted green anywhere on Monday during the European session. This follows a relatively drab Asian session and far back.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $12.08. The coin hit the recent high at $12.86 on January 29 and has been range-bound with bearish bias ever since.
IOTA is trading nearly 10% higher on the day on Monday. It is arguably, the best performing cryptocurrency on the market. IOTA is trailed closely by Ethereum Classic, which is trading 6% higher on the day.
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.