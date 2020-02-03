Bitcoin and all major coins are rangebound during European hours on Monday.

IOTA is the best-performer with over 11% gains on a daily basis.

Bitcoin returned to $9,300 after a short-lived attempt to settle above $9,600. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation has settled at $261 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $115 billion, while Bitcoin dominance retreated to $65.3%, which is the lowest level since the end of July 2019.

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin hovers above $9,300, mostly unchanged both since the beginning of the day and since this time on Sunday. From the short-term perspective, the world's biggest digital coin has a bearish bias, though the volatility is shrinking.

Ethereum staged an impressive recovery towards $195.00, but the upside proved to be unsustainable. The second-largest virtual coin retreated from the intraday high to trade at $188.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend in sync with the market.

Ripple's XRP hovers around $0.2500 after an attempt to settle above $0.2600. The third-largest coin has been trading with bearish bias during early Asian hours amid shrinking volatility.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

The biggest market-movers:

Tezos and IOTA are the best-performing coins out of top-20. They gained 9% and 11% respectively amid strong bullish momentum

Ethereum Classic is also doing well. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high of $12.22, it is still over 3% higher from this time on Sunday.

Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) are down over 2% in recent 24 hours; however, the altcoins retain most mart of the recent gains.