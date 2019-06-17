Crypto market update: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) bulls strongly bought the dips
- Bitcoin late on Monday is trading up within gains of some 5%, comfortable within $9000 territory.
- There is one barrier ahead of the big $10,000 return, bulls must breakdown $9500.
The Bitcoin price is trading in the green with decent gains of around 5%, towards the latter stages of trading on Monday. BTC/USD is trading firmly within the $9000 price territory, as bulls look to stabilize.
BTC/USD was making solid momentum to the upside early in the session on Monday, before running into sellers heading into $9500. The price was forced to dip and retest $9000 to the downside, however, buyers quickly swooped in and bought on that.
The next major upside target barrier is just ahead and runs through the $9500 area. Should the bulls pickup enough upside momentum, a breakthrough could send the price flying back towards the big psychological $10,000 mark.
BTC/USD daily chart
