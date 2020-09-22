- According to recent statistics from Santiment, the overall crypto sentiment is negative.
- High levels of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) have been showing to be a positive sign for the crypto market.
There are several theories in the crypto market and other markets that show the price action of an asset is correlated with how fearful or greedy investors are. During the month of August, the crypto Fear and Greed index showed an average of 75 points, which is considered extreme greed.
If we take a look at both the Fear and Greed Index chart and the total market capitalization of the crypto market we can observe several instances where a high greed index preceded a significant drop in market capitalization.
The first example happened around November 2019 when greed was growing higher and eventually led to a $54 billion loss. Similar events are indicated with a red circle. On the other hand, green circles show instances when the fear index was high which preceded notable boosts in value.
The crypto crowd is demonstrating a high level of FUD
According to a recent report by Santiment, during September, crypto investors have been more fearful just like it happened before the recent pump by the end of July.
https://t.co/bFKcBHUDY4— Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 21, 2020
1) Prices of $BTC and other #crypto assets tend to bounce most precipitously when the crowd is demonstrating a high level of FUD. This is exactly what we've been seeing for #Bitcoin, #Ethereum, and many #altcoins following the early September pic.twitter.com/YiCX3kZiur
The chart shows the crowd sentiment against the current price of Bitcoinwhere we can often see an inverse correlation. Santiment uses several factors to determine the social volume of a cryptocurrency:
We trained a machine learning model on a large Twitter dataset, that contains over 1.6 million tweets, each labelled as either positive or negative. This model is then used to evaluate the sentiment of each single document in the Social Data.
In the past few instances when the Fear index was high, the total crypto market cap jumped at least $50 billion. If we expect the same this time, we could see the entire crypto market bounce back to a $386 billion market capitalization from the current value of $332 billion.
BTC/USD daily chart
Essentially Bitcoin needs to defend the $10,000 support level which has proven to be the strongest in the short-term. If bulls can hold this significant support point, we could easily see Bitcoin re-test the high of $12,400 as the digital asset usually leads the way when it comes to bullish moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bears wake up in September, and here's why
Sell in May and go away, they say on Wall Street where some stocks have seasonal fluctuations and tend to underperform from May till October. In the cryptocurrency market, ill fame goes to September, which is considered to be always red.
Ethereum and Bitcoin poised for a short-term rebound before further losses
The entire crypto market has been inversely correlated with the dollar Index and directly correlated with the stock market. Meaning that every time the U.S. dollar goes up significantly, there is a good chance that the crypto market plummets.
LINK could slip to $8 according to several indicators
ChainLink is down by more than 56% of its peak at $20 on August 16. Although the pullback is notable, LINK is still up 470% since March 13 after the overall market crash.
Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall
Yearn.finance has quickly become the topic of discussion in the DeFi sector and the entire crypto space. Barely a month after its launch, YFI rocketed to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.