Crypto market overview:  BTC/USD fails to stay above $10,000, bulls slightly edge out the bears

- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) reached a high of $10,200 before settling for $9,855.
- Dash (DASH/USD) with a rise of 4.60% was the biggest winner among the top 20.
Bitcoin managed to cross $10,000 for a while before the bears stepped in to correct the price to $9,855. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD went up from $9,775 to $9,855, after reaching a high of $10,200. Before this, BTC/USD had four straight bearish days where its price fell from $10,767 to $9,769.25
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went up from $216.50 to $218.50 as Thursday came to a close. ETH/USD was able to have two bullish days in a row after three straight bearish days.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went down from $0.317 to $0.313 this Thursday. Ripple has now had four bearish days out of the last five.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Dash (DASH/USD) with a rise of 4.60% was the biggest winner among the top 20 and is currently priced at $114.40.
- Neo (NEO/USD) went up by 2.11% and is trading for $11.93.
- TRON (TRX/USD) went down by 2.17% and was the biggest loser among the top 20. It is currently priced at $0.0229.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins do their best and show bullish potential
Today's move has stopped at the level of the EMA50 while technical indicators continue to point downwards, so the chances of moving up the exponential average are low.
SFOX volatility report: Bitcoin dominance rises as Ethereum breaks away from the altcoin park
The emergence of Facebook’s Libra has redirected focus back on Bitcoin from both the mainstream media and the regulatory landscape. More so, there has been a significant shift in coin relationships according to a report by SFOX research team.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD glancing higher where immense resistance awaits – Confluence Detector
Ripple struggles to secure credible support above $0.31 after $0.32 proved to be the absolute ceiling in the near-term. Just like other leading digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP made a compelling move from yesterday’s support at $0.3040.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD soars past $220 critical level
After finding formidable support at $200 on Wednesday, Ethereum price pulled an incredible move above several key levels. Overwhelming support in the wake of breaking above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 15-mins and the 100 SMA 15-mins pushed ETH/USD through $210 and $216 seller congestion zones.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.