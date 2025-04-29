Coinbase unveils Bitcoin Yield Fund targeting 4–8% net annual returns paid in BTC.

Coinbase Asset Management is set to launch a new institutional product designed to deliver sustainable bitcoin-denominated returns for investors outside the United States. The Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund (CBYF), scheduled to debut on May 1, aims to tap into over $1 trillion in bitcoin liquidity to offer annualized returns of 4% to 8%, according to a Monday announcement.

Unlike Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Solana that offer native staking yields, Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus lacks an in-built mechanism to generate passive income.

"Coinbase emphasized that traditional methods to create Bitcoin yield often expose investors to significant investment and operational risks," the company said in the announcement.

To address this, CBYF will employ a cash-and-carry arbitrage strategy, capturing price discrepancies between Bitcoin’s spot and derivatives markets.

The fund will specifically avoid high-risk practices like unsecured bitcoin lending or systematic options selling.

What investors must know about Coinbase’s Bitcoin Yield Fund (CBYF)

According to fillings, returns will be paid in bitcoin, with third-party custodians deployed to minimize counterparty risks and safeguard client assets, Coinbase noted.

The approach is designed to appeal to institutions seeking safer ways to generate yield without sacrificing security or compliance standards.

The Bitcoin Yield Fund is exclusively available to non-U.S. institutional investors, reflecting Coinbase’s focus on tapping international demand for compliant bitcoin yield products.

Aspen Digital, a wealth management platform regulated by Abu Dhabi authorities, has already seeded the fund and will act as CBYF’s initial exclusive distribution partner across the United Arab Emirates and Asia.

"Long-term holders have been searching for ways to generate bitcoin-denominated returns on their assets in a sustainable and compliant way. Coinbase is the most trusted counterparty in the asset class, and combined with strong investor demand for Bitcoin yield, we are excited to bring this product to the private wealth market", said Elliot Andrews, CEO of Aspen Digital.

Looking ahead: Coinbase set to expand dominance into Bitcoin yield market

The Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund launch follows turbulence in US stocks and rising demand for non-cyclical assets.

Notably, Bitcoin DeFi protocols have seen strong retail interest in recent years, with total value locked in Bitcoin DeFi rising from $3.7 billion on April 17 to $5.9 billion at press time, according to DefiLlama.

Bitcoin DeFi TVL hit $5.9 billion on April 29 | DeFillama

While Bitcoin DeFi protocols like Lombard finance and Babylon protocol have catered mainly to retail investors, Coinbase’s CBYF now targets institutional demand with a compliant product offering.

With growing demand for structured crypto investment vehicles among corporate investors and government agencies, Coinbase appears well-positioned to extend its industry dominance beyond trading and custody into yield-generation services for global institutions.



