- IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has given an update on the projects in Africa, some of which are in the tendering phase.
- IOHK is working with Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Agency on a fertilizer voucher project.
In a recent YouTube video, Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK (the firm behind Cardano), discussed the status of several tenders intended to make inroads into Africa. For some time now, IOHK has been working with Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) on a fertilizer voucher project. This is a part of an initiative by IOHK to provide African farmers with tools to increase their production. Commenting on the bidding process, Hoskinson said:
The ATA bid, the primary bid; we were underbid by another company. It was crazy because we thought the contract would cost $500,000 to do. But I really wanted it so I bid $100,000, and somebody came in with like a $35,000 bid.
He explained the tendering process is a game of numbers. Having bid on multiple contracts simultaneously, Hoskinson said that he was confident that IOHK would win contracts in time.
We’re also bidding on a telecommunications contract, and we’re bidding on a transportation contract, and there’s a few other things that we’re tendering just on the Ethiopian side. But we’re also looking at a pan-African view.
Hoskinson spoke about a project with a telecommunications firm, building a mesh network related to 4G in Tanzania. The company has only recently received funding, so the plan is slowly getting underway. The CEO said there would be an official announcement soon.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD fell after getting thwarted at the $0.15-level again. The price has found support at the upward trending line and bounced up a little to $0.14. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session after five straight green sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces stiff resistance at $11,400
BTC/USD fell from $11,908.70 to $11,097.65 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $11,400 and $11,050. The $11,400 resistance ...
ETC/USD must overcome $7.34 resistance to reach $7.50 zone
ETC/USD bears took control of the market after three consecutive bullish days, taking down the price from $7.27 to $7.18. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance and support level at ...
XRP/USD finally gets its own breakout but remains weaker
XRP has finally got a breakout of its own beating $0.235, a resistance level established on April 30. This puts XRP in a clear and strong uptrend but the digital asset is not out of the woods just yet.
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.