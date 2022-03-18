Chainlink price sets the stage for 30% bullish breakout

- Chainlink price has formed an Adam and Eve pattern, signaling a 30% rally.
- From the current position, LINK could surge by 40% to hit a target at $20.
- A four-hour candlestick close below March 14 swing low at $12.60 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price has created a bottom reversal setup that suggests LINK is due for a move up north. While the oracle token is nowhere near a breakout, it indicates the possibility is around the corner.
Chainlink price attempts recovery
Chainlink price set a horizontal trend line at $15.69 on February 18 and dropped roughly 27% to set a swing low at $11.40. The recovery from this downswing was swift but hit a dead end around the $15.69 hurdle.
Since then, the Chainlink price action has strutted around the $13.06 to $10.82 demand zone producing a rounded bottom or sorts. This move is heading back to retest the $15.69 barrier. Assuming this uptrend continues, LINK will form an Adam and Eve pattern, which typically contains two distinct valleys, one V-shaped - known as Adam and the other rounded - referred to as Eve.
This bottom reversal pattern forecasts a 28% upswing to $20.18, obtained by adding the distance between the highest peak and lowest of the two valleys to the breakout point at $15.69. A four-hour candlestick close above this level will signal a breach and trigger a 28% ascent to $20.18.
From the current position, this move would constitute a 40% ascent. Interested investors can open a long position from the current level at $14.48 and book profits around the weekly resistance barrier at $18.81 and the theoretical target at $20.18.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the Chainlink price fails to maintain its movement toward $15.69, it will indicate a weakness among buyers.
A four-hour candlestick close below the March 14 swing low at $12.60 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis for the Chainlink price. In such a case, LINK has the $13.06 to $10.82 demand zone to find support and attempt a comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
Bitcoin price consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear.
Ripple price breaks into uptrend, giant announces 1 billion XRP grant for developers
Ripple price could climb higher, chasing a $1 target as the payment giant announces a grant for developers on the distributed ledger. The grant would be distributed to developers within the next 20 years.
Chainlink price sets the stage for 30% bullish breakout
Chainlink price has created a bottom reversal setup that suggests LINK is due for a move up north. While the oracle token is nowhere near a breakout, it indicates the possibility is around the corner.
Cardano price range tightens, ADA reveals plan to revisit $1
Cardano price has been stuck trading in a tight range for roughly two weeks with minor daily returns. This sideways movement is reminiscent of the one that occurred in late January and indicates that a bullish breakout seems likely.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.