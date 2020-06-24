ChainLink Market Update: LINK/USD goes up by 17% over the last five days as bulls aim for all-time high

- LINK/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for five straight days.
- LINK/USD all-time high lies at $4.95, as per CoinMarketCap.
- ChainLink recently finalized its partnership with China’s national Blockchain Services Network (BSN).
LINK/USD daily chart
LINK/USD has gone up from $4.10 to $4.83 over the last five days, as the bulls aim for the all-time high at $4.95. The price has healthy support at $4.70, $4.485, SMA 20 and SMA 50. LINK/USD has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band, while both the RSI and William’s %R have peeked into the overbought zone. These three factors show that the price is currently overvalued and will face bearish correction soon.
Why is the price going up?
ChainLink is a decentralized oracle network that’s built on the Ethereum protocol. Its purpose is to connect different smart contracts across blockchain platforms and encourage interoperability. They recently partnered with China’s national Blockchain Services Network (BSN) to help them process off-chain data.
ChainLink said about the partnership:
China’s national Blockchain Services Network (BSN) is integrating Chainlink as the preferred oracle network to provide BSN systems access to off-chain data. As part of this collaboration, IRIS Network and SNZ Holding will also contribute technical integration support.
Following this announcement, there was a noticeable intraday increase in LINK/USD’s price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday
BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.
Research states that there’s only a 7% chance of ETH seeing a parabolic rise in 2020
Ethereum has been able to post some upwards momentum recently as buyers attempted to catalyze sufficient buying pressure to invalidate its recent weakness.
Zcash Technical Analysis: ZEC/USD pokes through $60 but gets rejected at $61.5
Zcash is up 200% since March 13 but was slowing down significantly over the past three weeks. ZEC/USD was inside a daily downtrend after losing the 12-EMA and hitting a lower low at $48. On June 22, ZEC had an initial bull surge to $53.62 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.