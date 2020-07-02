ADA/USD faced bearish correction this Thursday, following a bearish Wednesday.

The price is still trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that it’s still overvalued.

ADA/USD daily chart

ADA/USD bears dropped the price down from $0.0976 to $0.0945 this Thursday. This followed a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price flew up from $0.0833, climbing above the 20-day Bollinger Band, in the process. The price is still trending above the Band, indicating that it’s currently overvalued, and may fall even more. The MACD and Elliott Oscillator have both had two straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.

Support and Resistance

ADA/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.0976. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $0.0889, $0.0844, $0.0823 (SMA 20) and $0.0736 (SMA 50).

