Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion

- Cardano currently has over ten billion ADA being staked.
- The network also has more than 920 active staking pools.
- Active pools have spiked by 80% since the Shelley upgrade launch.
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA to improve network function for a reward in return.
The number of active pools on the network has spiked over 80% since the launch of Shelley and Cardano aims to reach 1000 very soon. The Cardano Foundation noted that the network would become “one of the most decentralized, scalable, and secure blockchains to date” once the mainnet reaches one thousand pools.
Earlier, IOHK (the firm behind Cardano) had promised smart contract compatibility as a feature of the Shelley upgrade. The company’s CEO, Charles Hoskinson, recently confirmed that smart contracts and native assets would be coming later in 2020.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD bulls stayed in control for the second straight day. It is currently priced at $0.1402. The Elliott Oscillator has had 16 straight red sessions. ADA/USD has strong resistance levels at $0.1424 (SMA 20), $0.145 and $0.1486. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.135 and $0.124 (SMA 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
