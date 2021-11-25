The market has faced a correction today as all of the top 10 coins have entered the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has gone down by 7.11% over the last day.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is coming closer to the vital support level at $0.1940 on the daily chart. The fall is accompanied by increased trading volume, which means that the breakout may cause a huge drop.
If that happens and the meme coin fixes below the blue line, the decrease may get DOGE to $0.15 soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.2146 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost even more with a decline of more than 10%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB is facing a similar price action as it is also approaching the crucial level of $0.00003528.
If bears break it, there is a good chance to see the continued decline to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.000030.
SHIB is trading at $0.00003808 at press time.
FLOKI/USD
FLOKI is not an exception to the rule as it is also going down.
FLOKI/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the fall, FLOKI remains trading in a wide channel. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative so far. However, if sellers manage to fix below the support at $0.00013258 on the daily chart, that may be a prerequisite for a further price decline.
FLOKI is trading at $0.00016995 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price eyes 20% advance as AXS conquers significant support level
Axie Infinity price looks ready for a quick run-up as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint. Investors can capitalize on a minor downswing to occur before the uptrend begins.
Coinbase acquires Breadwallet, BRD price soars by 700%
Open-source cryptocurrency wallet Breadwallet (BRD) has recently been acquired by leading digital asset exchange Coinbase. BRD will join the Nasdaq-listed firm and users of the wallet will be given the option to migrate to Coinbase in 2022.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price is consolidating as it continues to trend sideways following its all-time high earlier this month. However, a technical pattern suggests that the retracement may soon be over, and the leading cryptocurrency’s next target appears to be at $88,000.
Polkadot price prepares for 30% gains as DOT hovers above crucial support
Polkadot price looks to be showing a slightly bullish reaction as it nears a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure could be a lure as DOT could slide lower in search of liquidity. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a potential wick to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.