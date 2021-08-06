Today, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as some coins are in the green zone while others are in red.

Bitcoin

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) could not follow the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and other growing coins as the rate of the "digital silver" has gone down by 1.21% since yesterday.

LTCUSD

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Litecoin (LTC) has bounced off the $136 mark, following a rising trading volume. At the moment, there is a high chance to come back to the zone of the most liquidity around $140.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

LTCUSD

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, bulls have seized the initiative after testing the $135 mark. In this case, there is a high probability of seeing a test of the resistance at $145. However, there are few chances of buyers breaking this zone today as they have run out of fuel to keep the growth going.

LTCUSD

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

According to the daily time frame, Litecoin (LTC) is accumulating power in the range of $140-$145. The trading volume is low, which means that after a breakout of the vital $150 mark, the price can continue the growth to the nearest resistance at $155.

Litecoin is trading at $141.22 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Invesco files for Bitcoin ETF without direct exposure as SEC signals openness to funds tied to BTC futures

Invesco files for Bitcoin ETF without direct exposure as SEC signals openness to funds tied to BTC futures

Investment management firm Invesco will be introducing a new Bitcoin ETF that offers exposure to BTC futures products. US SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently stated that he is more open to ETFs that only offer exposure to Bitcoin futures.

More Bitcoin news

Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing

Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing

Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of ...

More Shiba Inu news

Over $9 million Ether burned following Ethereum London hard fork as network gears up to ETH 2.0

Over $9 million Ether burned following Ethereum London hard fork as network gears up to ETH 2.0

The long-awaited Ethereum London hard fork went live on August 5, which sent ETH price rallying to above $2,800 as one of the new Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) kicked off the burning of Ether at block 12,965,000.

More Ethereum news

Cardano price strikes a new rally attempt, may finally solve the ADA riddle

Cardano price strikes a new rally attempt, may finally solve the ADA riddle

Cardano price has climbed 31.77% since July 21, but it has been a rally marked by huge intra-day swings and the empathic resistance of the 2018 high. ADA daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has not reached an overbought reading, proposing more upside.

More Cardano news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location