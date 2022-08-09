Monday has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's rankings.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4.55% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the recently formed resistance level at $24,200. If a breakout occurs, the price may get to the $24,500 zone by the end of the day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $24,000 mark, which means that bulls are ready for a continued rise. If the daily candle closes near $24,445, it may lead to growth to the $25,000 area until mid-August.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, bulls have continued their upward move. If they can hold the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above the $24,000 mark until the end of the week, there are high chances to see a test of the mirror level at $25,400 within the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,111 at press time.