Monday has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's rankings.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4.55% since yesterday.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the local chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the recently formed resistance level at $24,200. If a breakout occurs, the price may get to the $24,500 zone by the end of the day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $24,000 mark, which means that bulls are ready for a continued rise. If the daily candle closes near $24,445, it may lead to growth to the $25,000 area until mid-August.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the weekly chart, bulls have continued their upward move. If they can hold the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above the $24,000 mark until the end of the week, there are high chances to see a test of the mirror level at $25,400 within the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $24,111 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
