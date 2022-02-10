It's no guarantee of Fed approval, but Avanti Bank now has a routing number through the American Bankers Association.
Wyoming-based crypto bank Avanti is one step closer to potentially acquiring a master account with the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank.
Avanti Bank now has a routing number issued by the American Bankers Association (ABA), a key milestone in the process to receive a Fed account. Routing numbers are used to identify banks for checks and other transactional purposes, and are only issued to federal or state-chartered financial institutions that are also eligible to have a Fed account, according to the ABA’s website.
CoinDesk confirmed that a routing number was issued on the ABA website. An ABA spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
Avanti routing number
A number of Wyoming special purpose depository institutions (SPDIs), including Avanti and Kraken, have long sought master accounts with the Fed. Any bank that has such an account is eligible to deposit funds at the Fed, as well as tap the global payments system.
University of Alabama School of Law professor Julie Hill noted on Twitter that Avanti had received a routing number. A routing number in and of itself is not confirmation that a bank has a master account, however, she told CoinDesk.
Any bank trying to secure a master account needs to have a routing number. Often the ABA will ask for an opinion letter from the Fed confirming the entity in question is eligible, Hill said. Usually this happens if the ABA "believes it is unclear" if the applicant is eligible, she said. Once the number is issued, the Fed will begin processing the application.
The Fed can still reject an application after a routing number is issued, Hill cautioned.
“I don’t think that just because Avanti has a routing number necessarily means they'll get a master account, but it’s typically a first step. You have to have a routing number before you can get a master account,” she said.
In November, members of a Fed advisory council made up of executives from banks, thrifts and credit unions voiced concern about the prospects of institutions with novel charters accessing the Fed payments system.
"If the access is granted, these institutions may introduce increased risks to the financial system," according to the minutes of the meeting. SPDIs, the document noted, "hold uninsured dollar deposits. The deposits will be backed by 100% reserves, and the funds on deposit cannot be loaned by the bank. This structure allows those SPDIs to avoid Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Bank Holding Company Act (BHCA) supervision."
Caitlin Long, the founder and CEO of Avanti, said she was “optimistic that the Fed will grant its applications for a master account and membership” in a statement emailed to CoinDesk by a spokesperson.
“Avanti meets or exceeds the legal and prudential regulation requirements, and has been purpose-built to create a safe and sound bridge between the US dollar financial system and digital assets,” said Long, a Wall Street veteran who has lobbied to make her home state of Wyoming a blockchain industry hub.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP investors FOMO amid developments in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price action has been some of the best performing price action in the entire crypto-space. This recent bullish drive has given XRP bulls a reprieve of sorts as XRP has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum – something it has struggled to do for nearly two years.
SafeMoon price consolidates before another massive breakout like 2021
SafeMoon price is stuck in a tight range, giving traders a warning that a more extensive move may be coming soon. Limited historical data on the newest SafeMoon charts adds additional risks as forecasting becomes more tightly bound to current traded price ranges.
Bitcoin to hit $150,000 and compete against Gold, says JP Morgan
Banking giant JP Morgan believes that Bitcoin price could reach $150,000, and the asset could compete with private investment in Gold. Analysts at JP Morgan believe that Bitcoin volatility needs to drop; once the asset is substantially less volatile, it could gain value.
Cardano price screams “buy” ahead of bullish breakout
Cardano price action has been extremely bullish over the past two weeks. From the January low at $0.92 to the most recent high at $1.26, ADA has gained an impressive 37%. The recent pullback has not resulted in a bearish continuation move.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.