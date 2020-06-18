Cahinlink Market Update: WEF names Chainlink a technology pioneer, drives LINK/USD recovery

- Chainlink is recognized as one of the leading innovator.
- LINK/USD has outperformed other altcoins out of top-20.
Chainlink (Link) is one pf the best-performing altcoins of the week. The price of the token bottomed at $3.64 on Monday, May 15 and hit $4.24 during early Asian hours on Thursday. At the time of writing, LIN/USD is trading at $4.18 having gained over 3.5% on a day-to-day basis. LINK is the 13th largest digital aset with the current market value of $1.46 billion and an average daily trading volume of $325 million.
WEF names Chainlink as a technology pioneer
Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with data from the real world in a secure and reliable way. The techology introduced by the project has been much-in-demand recent;y due to the growing popularity of DeFi applications.
Chainlink is one of 100 startups recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the “technology pioneers” of 2020. The WEF included Chainlink in the list of leading emerging technology providers and innovators and acknowledged its potential.
Commenting the news, Sergey Nazarov, the co-founder of Chainlink, said:
Using smart contracts on the blockchain to bring enforceable guarantees to contractual obligations has widespread social and economic benefits. We’re proud to play a role in bringing accountability and automation to global and local economies, and we look forward to contributing to Forum dialogues on this challenge.
By joining the WEF’s Global Innovators community, Chainlink will be able to bring their technology to influencial conferences around the globe and foster transformations in dfferen industries.
LINK/USD: Technical picture
The news served as a bullish trigger for LINk and initiated the rally. On a daily chart, the price came close to the middle line of the risong Bollinger Band (now at $4.20). Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards $4.60. THis resistance is created by the previous recovery high, and it separates the coin from a stronger upside movement towarads psychological $5.00.
On the downside, the initial support comes at $4.00. It is followed by daily SMA50 at $3.60 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $3.20. A sustainable mov ebelow this area will open up the way to psychological $3.00 where a fresh buying interest is likely to appear.
LINK/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stuck under $10,000, on-chain data shows its maturing as an asset
Bitcoin’s recent fall to $8,900 must-have allowed more investors to join the market. However, the king of cryptocurrencies has continued to struggle with the resistance at $9,500 and $9,600 respectively. For gains towards the critical $10,000...
XRP/USD facing another drab session as consolidation prevails
Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream.
ETH/USD directionless as long as $240.00 stays intact
ETH/USD is changing hands at $232.90. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday amid low trading activity on the cryptocurrency market.
LTC/USD to regain upside momentum once above daily SMA50
Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.