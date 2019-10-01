- Bitcoin has settled above $8,400, the short-term upside is capped by $8,500.
- Altcoins are in a green zone, regaining ground after painful losses of the previous week.
The cryptocurrency market switched into a recovery mode as Bitcoin moved above $8,000 and triggered a strong rally among altcoins. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $224 billion from $216 billion on Monday, while an average daily trading volume jumped to $63 billion from $49 billion the day before. Bitcoin’s market share retreated to 67.5%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has gained nearly 6% on a day-on-day basis and 1.5 since the beginning of the day amid growing bullish sentiments. The first digital coin staged a strong recovery above critical $8,000 and attracted new short-term buyers to the market. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,433. The coin touched an intraday high above $8,500, but failed to pass a strong technical barrier located in that area.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.7 billion, smashed several resistance levels and settled above $180.00. The coin has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to become of one the best-performing altcoins out of top-ten. ETH/USD touched the intraday high of $186.00 during early Asian hours before retreating $183.60 by the time of writing
Ripple’s XRP has been a strong mover during recent 24 hours.. The coin tested area above $0.2600 on Monday evening amid strong buying intrest potentially caused by new Ripple’s partnership with crypto trading firm Algrim. The third largest digital asset with the current market value of $11.1 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2580 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
