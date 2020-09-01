The BTCUSD bulls are strong. At this point any pullback towards the POC might be used for buying.

POC zone 11500-600 is where we can see new buyers. Bullish SHS variant pattern has been completed and at the bottom of the right shoulder price is going up. Targets are 11750, 11830 and 12000 zone. The final weekly projection is 12180. If the price closes above it on a weekly basis then the door towards 12500 and 13000 will be open.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

