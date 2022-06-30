Bitcoin's last level of defense was the 19K December 2017 highs which sellers just broke with earlier in today's session.
There are no signs of recovery here and the next level where we could see buyers jumping in is June 2019 highs.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase’s new SOL staking program won’t save Solana price from this brutal outlook
Solana price is lacking bullish momentum, which has led to a huge correction. This pullback comes after an impressive recovery rally seen across the entire crypto space.
Why short-sellers are moving to trade Ethereum price
Ethereum price faced rejection after failed attempts to move past a significantly important resistance barrier. This development has led to ETH reversing the trend and returning to a stable support level, which will now decide the fate of the smart contract token.
North Korea's Lazarus Group suspected of hacking another top tier cryptocurrency project
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has found a strong connection between North Korea’s Lazarus Group and the $100 million crypto hack on Harmony’s Horizon Bridge.
Dogecoin price is primed for a significant movement
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.