Mynt, which will be available in the last quarter of 2021, will initially allow exposure to bitcoin and ether.
BTG Pactual plans to launch a platform for blockchain-based investments, the Brazilian investment bank announced Monday.
-
BTG Pactual’s crypto arm, called Mynt, will be available in the last quarter of 2021 and allow exposure to bitcoin and ether, the company said, adding that it would make the service available to users of BTG Pactual digital and BTG+, its digital bank.
-
“At this first moment, we will have the two main assets of the market, but we will include other cryptos for trading over time,” André Portilho, head of Digital Assets at BTG Pactual, said in a statement. “We will have a complete platform with blockchain-based assets.”
-
According to Portilho, Mynt will also provide educational and informational content for clients about crypto technology.
-
BTG Pactual , which began studying the crypto industry in 2017, issued its ReitBZ security token in 2019, and this April, launched a bitcoin fund.
-
It ranks among Latin America’s largest investment banks and offers wealth management, corporate lending, asset management and sales and trading services.
