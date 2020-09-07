- A new hot project emerged in the DeFi industry.
- BNSD token gained over 3000% in less than 24 hours; however, the correction has already started.
BNSD Finance is a new darling in the bubbling DeFi industry. The project's token (BNSD) takes the 2300th place in ConMarketCap's rating; however, its price catapulted by over 3000% from $0.006 on September 6 to $0.2433 on September 7. Bt the time of writing, BNSD has retreated to $0.1313, though it is still one of the hottest DeFi coins in the space with the current average daily trading volume over $4 million. Notably, the coin is the most actively traded Uniswap (v2). However, it is also available only on KuCoin and Bitbns, which is a part BNSD Finance project.
Source: CoinGeko
It has never happened before, and here we go again
The project has been launched in August, but the yield farmers have discovered it loved in only now. One of the users announced on Twitter, and here we go. The barely known token skyrockets to the moon and early adopters reap juicy rewards.
@bitbns goes DeFi!— Crypto Szene Schweiz (@CryptoSzene) September 6, 2020
This project bnsd finance is in early stages and the rewards are super high now! Join and farm with me!
Website:https://t.co/oPCpIAkpvj
Coingecko:https://t.co/6GbeccNslt
Uniswap:https://t.co/5ONzWhTnC1 pic.twitter.com/RsGGyjESoL
Some other users urged Binance to jump on the bandwagon and list BNSD. As the FXStreet previously reported, the cryptocurrency exchange had added several DeFi tokens recently, including the controversial SUSHI and RUNE. The cryptocurrency community turned against the trading platform for fuelling the DeFi mania and supporting risky and potentially fraudulent projects.
However, the head of the exchange, Chanpeng Zhao, reacted to the criticism by saying that innovations require risk-taking. Notably, he also added that all users should assess the risks and by themselves.
As one of the leaders of the space, we support innovation. With innovation comes the chance of high reward and high risk. Some projects make it to the moon, while some fall short. Always manage your risk accordingly.
What's next for BNSD
The coin has already lost over 46% from the all-time high, and the downside correction may gain traction, especially if the DeFi-space continues to cool down. The star of BNSD may go down as quickly as it has risen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is bound to retest $9,000 and here's why
The stormy weekend in the DeFi industry took a toll on the major coins, including Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency held traders in suspense and kept trying to push below $10,000 Saturday, September 5.
XRP bulls are defending a critical level and could push it above $0.25 again
XRP is trading at $0.2340 after the notable crash on September 2. Bulls have been able to defend the daily 200-MA several days in a row as the trading volume continues dropping and the RSI gets closer to the oversold zone.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH immensely supported above $300, the fight for $500 not over
The smart contract giant has been on a downward spiral since it encountered a barrier at $498.50 (new 2020 high). The first week of September has been bloody not only for Ethereum but also for other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ripple.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD bears threaten to retest the upside trend line
Chainlink (LINK) has lived through one of the worst weeks in history. The token with the current market capitalization of $3.9 billion lost nearly 35% of its value in the last seven days and touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.