- This is presently the third cryptocurrency mining project from Bitmain in the United States.
- Bitmain intends to create the world’s largest Bitcoin mining farm with a capacity of up to 300 MW.
Chinese ASIC manufacturer Bitmain has collaborated with DMG and the Rockdale Municipal Development District to open a bitcoin mining facility. This is presently the third cryptocurrency mining project from Bitmain in the United States. As per the recent announcement, the construction on the first 25 MW mining farm started back in 2018. It was constructed on a 33,000-acre plot owned by the Aluminum Company of America. With a capacity of 50 MW, Bitmain welcomes its ambitious new facility. Bitmain intends to create the world’s largest Bitcoin mining farm with a capacity of up to 300 MW.
Texas is known as the energy capital of the world for the reason that many major energy companies have a base in Houston. Due to this reason, Bitmain is planning to establish a foundation there to maintain a strong presence in the states. Clinton Brown, the Lead Project Manager of the Rockdale facility for Bitmain, also commented. He said:
“We are excited to launch this facility, which is significant to Bitmain’s global expansion plans. The stable and efficient energy resources in Texas are fundamental to the inevitable scale of growth for the cryptocurrency mining industry.”
John King, the mayor of Rockdale, also commented on the project:
“Bitmain will be the future for developing new industrial projects in Rockdale, Texas. We are excited to continue to build partnerships together.”
DMG Blockchain Solutions has collaborated with Bitmain for this project. DMG will facilitate the back and front-end hosting as well as management services for the mining facility. DMG Blockchain Solutions will check if the hardware installed by Bitmain functions at peak efficiency. Sheldon Bennett, the COO of DMG commented:
“This mining facility marks a major milestone in the development of the mining farm industry. We are proud to partner with Bitmain, the leading innovator in this sector.”
With the new venture, Bitmain hopes to create about 400 new jobs in Houston over the next two years. It also plans to invest around $500 million into the economy over the next seven years.
