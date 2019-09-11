Crypto derivatives exchange Bitfinex now will have a public leaderboard to show who the best traders are.

This is not the first exchange to do such a thing as BitMEX also keeps track of talented crypto traders.

The timeframes for the best cannot be customised. The timeframes are said to be 3 hours, 7 days and 30 days. You will also be able to filter by profit in USD and see the traders volume.

Its an interesting concept and I am sure some bragging rights are there to be had. From what I can see so far you can opt-out of this table and there is a statement at the top of the page which reads.

"The following shows some of the most profitable traders on Bitfinex. Note: only traders that explicitly gave their consensus appear here.

These lists are anonymous. Each name always represents the same user, but is not personally identifiable."

So there you have it, if you fancy yourself and want to show the world how good you are as a crypto trader there is another league table for you!.