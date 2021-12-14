Cryptocurrencies
It seems like the bears have taken control of the crypto markets as Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, fails to breach the crucial $50,000 level. It tumbled as much as 8.40% yesterday to $45,773. The research note by CompareBroker shows that December is actually a month when you do see higher volatility for the Bitcoin price. According to their research, in December, BTC’s volatility has been up nearly 86% for the last 10 years hence it is kind of normal if we continue to see bigger whipsaws for the BTC price during this month.
As for the current BTC’s price action, the drop in Bitcoin prices on Monday pushed the digital coin below its 200 days average which is negative news for crypto enthusiasts. Similarly, Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index dropped about 7.40% which shows that sentiment in broader crypto markets has taken a hit.
The current price movement of cryptocurrencies refutes the premise that the blockchain ecosystem has fully matured, resulting in less severe market volatility in the future. This, however, does not appear to be the case. Similarly, some investors perceive digital currencies to be an inflation hedge, and rising consumer prices helped to strengthen crypto markets last week to some extent. Crypto markets, on the other hand, were unable to maintain the surge.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Dogecoin price could crash to $0.087
Dogecoin price needs to tread lightly as it is on a vital level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction. This crash could take DOGE back to levels last seen at the start of the 2021 bull run. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the meme coin over the coming days.
SEC v Ripple update: Bitcoin, Ethereum never declared non-securities
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have not been declared non-securities. The regulator is likely to pursue an investigation into Ethereum once the litigation with Ripple ends.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS to shed gains by 15% as bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price is in the process of filling a fair value gap, extending from $102.62 to $79.20. On-chain metrics support the 15% crash forecast from a technical perspective. A swing high above $116.22 will indicate a potential shift in the trend and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Over 50 million German citizens could soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts
Over 400 savings banks in Germany could soon allow customers to start trading cryptocurrencies from their accounts starting early next year. The German Savings Banks Association may soon enable digital asset purchases to more than 50 million customers.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.