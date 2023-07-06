Market picture
The cryptocurrency market lost another 0.5% of its capitalisation overnight, to 1.2 trillion. Most losses came on Wednesday afternoon, while capitalisation has risen since Thursday morning.
Since last May, the market has failed to develop growth when it reaches levels above 1.22.
The main benchmark and psychological obstacle in this upward march is Bitcoin’s $30K level. It manages to go higher within local impulses for a while, but this only strengthens the local selling.
Technically, Bitcoin never managed to break out of the narrow corridor, turning from decline to rise with the start of active trading on Thursday.
This resistance is temporary, and after some consolidation, we should expect a new test of this resistance. At the same time, one should refrain from writing off what is happening in the global equity markets.
In spring, Bitcoin gained in March on the problems of regional US banks. Still, if the pressure on stocks increases due to the economic slowdown, the correlation between stocks and cryptocurrencies will be positive again.
News background
The Stablecoin sector has yet to fully benefit from Bitcoin’s rally to annual highs, drawing attention from Fitch.
In June, aggregate trading volume on centralised cryptocurrency exchanges rose for the first time since March. According to CCData, the figure rose 14.2% to $2.71 trillion.
In Australia, the offices of Binance were searched as part of an ongoing investigation into the crypto exchange’s activities in the country. An Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) spokesperson said the regulator's probe into the company is ongoing.
Authorities in Denmark have ordered Saxo Bank to curtail cryptocurrency trading. All digital asset positions must be eliminated by 2024, as cryptocurrency trading is not on banks’ list of permitted activities.
Kenya has introduced a 3% tax on cryptocurrency transactions. According to a UN report, Kenya has the fifth highest global adoption of cryptocurrencies, with 8.5% of the country's population owning them.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Larry Fink creates alignment between BlackRock and the purpose of Bitcoin as the race for ETFs continues
Larry Fink, CEO of the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, made compelling remarks during a July 5 interview, calling Bitcoin an international asset whose role is to digitize gold.
Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend
Fantom price was on a path of recovery as the altcoin was slowly but consistently painting green on the charts. This was interrupted over the past 24 hours when the broader market cues reached the cryptocurrency, leaving FTM now reliant on its investors, who are making a comeback.
Cardano price falls 4% despite mother company's open-source toolset launch for users
Cardano price is trading with a bearish bias, steadily writing off the gains made over the last week. The move is concerning given that the blockchain's users now have a new toolset where they can develop smart contracts and build decentralized applications (dApps).
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.