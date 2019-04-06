Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD vital daily pennant retest

Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Bitcoin price on Tuesday in the second part of the session is nursing losses of 1.5%. 
  • BTC/USD is at present via the daily retesting a breached pennant pattern structure. 
  • Should the formation prove to provide support, BTC could bounce off the pattern to then continue further north. 

 

Spot rate:               7995.57

Relative change:   -1.50%

High:                      8109.72

Low:                       7717.88

 

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8000.44
Today Daily Change -109.34
Today Daily Change % -1.35
Today daily open 8109.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8177.26
Daily SMA50 6706.36
Daily SMA100 5462.52
Daily SMA200 4674.26
Levels
Previous Daily High 8742.59
Previous Daily Low 8053.82
Previous Weekly High 9090.94
Previous Weekly Low 7889.67
Previous Monthly High 9090.94
Previous Monthly Low 5266.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8316.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8479.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 7861.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 7613.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 7172.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 8550.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 8990.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 9239.08

 

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  •  The bulls forcing their way out from a bearish flag structure, preventing a free-fall south. 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • Bears have forced a retest of a breached daily pennant pattern structure, the support is holding at present, which is encouraging for the bulls. 

