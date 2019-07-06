Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls used $7500 as a new bottom area

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Bitcoin price is trading with gains of around 1.90% towards the latter stages of the session on Friday. 
  • BTC/USD bulls have used the new bottom area seen at $7500, to spring back towards $8000 territory. 
  • Next major target area to breakdown is $8800-900 range, where the price topped between 26th May - 3rd June. 

 

Spot rate:                 7954.34

Relative change:      +1.90%

High:                        8039.19

Low:                         7761.80

 

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7936.2
Today Daily Change 131.27
Today Daily Change % 1.68
Today daily open 7804.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8168.35
Daily SMA50 6862.37
Daily SMA100 5581.66
Daily SMA200 4695.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 7873.41
Previous Daily Low 7454.63
Previous Weekly High 9090.94
Previous Weekly Low 7889.67
Previous Monthly High 9090.94
Previous Monthly Low 5266.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7713.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7614.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 7548.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 7292.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 7129.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 7967.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 8129.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 8386.12

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action moving within a bearish pennant pattern, subject to a breakout via the 60-minute. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily is resting a prior acting ascending trend line of support, proving to be new resistance. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.