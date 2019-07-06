Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls used $7500 as a new bottom area
- Bitcoin price is trading with gains of around 1.90% towards the latter stages of the session on Friday.
- BTC/USD bulls have used the new bottom area seen at $7500, to spring back towards $8000 territory.
- Next major target area to breakdown is $8800-900 range, where the price topped between 26th May - 3rd June.
Spot rate: 7954.34
Relative change: +1.90%
High: 8039.19
Low: 7761.80
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7936.2
|Today Daily Change
|131.27
|Today Daily Change %
|1.68
|Today daily open
|7804.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8168.35
|Daily SMA50
|6862.37
|Daily SMA100
|5581.66
|Daily SMA200
|4695.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7873.41
|Previous Daily Low
|7454.63
|Previous Weekly High
|9090.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|7889.67
|Previous Monthly High
|9090.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|5266.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7713.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7614.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7548.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7292.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7129.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7967.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8129.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8386.12
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action moving within a bearish pennant pattern, subject to a breakout via the 60-minute.
BTC/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily is resting a prior acting ascending trend line of support, proving to be new resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.