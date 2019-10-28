Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD big retest of breached range eyed

Bitcoin price is trading in the negative territory, down some 2.30% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD smashed out of a narrowing range block between 25-27 October, leaving the door open to further upside momentum.

A retest of the above-noted range block is on the cards, as the momentum to the upside cools.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD is edging back down towards a daily retest of the breached range that had been containing the price since late September. A fakeout had occurred between 23-24 October, which looked like the price was set for greater downside movement.

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action has breached a near-term ascending channel structure/bearish flag via the 60-minute.

Spot rate: 9,335.60

Relative change: -2.30%

High: 9,938.63

Low: 9,264.95