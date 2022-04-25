Bitcoin declined by 2.3% over the past week, ending it at around $39.5K. Ethereum lost 3.9%, while other leading altcoins in the top 10 fell from 2.2% (Solana) to 10.5% (XRP). The exception was Terra (+12.9%).
On Monday, the pressure on cryptocurrencies continued, taking another 1.3% off bitcoin to 38.9k, sending it to test March lows.
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, changed little over the week, remaining at 1.8 trillion, as a wave of buying in the first half of the week turned into a strong sell-off in the second. The bitcoin dominance index rose 0.2% to 41.2% over the same period.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose from 24 to 27 and returned to its starting point during the week. By Monday, the index had lost another point to 23, remaining in the extreme fear territory.
Bitcoin has declined for the third consecutive week, along with stock indices. In the first half of last week, BTC tried to rise, renewing its highs in a week and a half, around $43,000. Thursday and Friday saw a sharp pullback along with the stock market, and bitcoin fell below the circular $40,000 level.
Changpeng Zhao, the Binance's chief executive, said the adoption of cryptocurrencies would rise as geopolitical tensions escalate and the use of the dollar as a sanctions tool grows. He believes the US will lose out to the rest of the world if it continues to suppress bitcoin.
A group of US congressmen have spoken out against mining cryptocurrencies using the environmentally damaging Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm. They said that cryptocurrencies of particular concern are BTC, ETH, XMR and ZEC.
The EU has discussed banning BTC trading because of its energy and environmental impact. Bitcoin's energy consumption continues to increase and is attracting the attention of environmental organisations and regulators.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Cardano price bounce off its safety net to $1
Cardano price woes seem to be increasing since its all-time high in September 2021. The ADA bears have also pushed ADA below the buy zone, suggesting that the bears are in control. However, on-chain metrics suggest that a minor uptrend could be on the cards.
ATOM price looks like Wyckoff Distribution pattern
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cosmos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ATOM could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Is this a buy-the-dip pullback before Shiba Inu price rallies 115%
Shiba Inu price accumulation or consolidation increases in intensity as it remains in a range for roughly two months. While the price action is boring, the recent downswing has pushed SHIB into a vital demand zone that is likely to trigger another run-up.
Elliott waves on BTC & SOL hint at short-term correction
$Bitcoin (BTC) reversed after registering a new swing high last week and its price action suggests more bearishness than it does bullishness. However, we night be in for a short-term upside dependent on whether we completed a flat or a triangle.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.