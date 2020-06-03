Bitcoin Sentiment Outlook: BitMEX receives a lot of criticism again after BTC/USD couldn’t hold $10,000

- Bitcoin climbed above $10,000 again but the move was short-lived.
- BTC/USD crashed down to $9,300 on most exchanges and $8,600 on BitMEX.
- Around $230 million in Bitcoin was liquidated through BitMEX during the crash.
After another break above $10,000, Bitcoin was rejected for the fourth time in the past month. BTC/USD had a nice 8% price surge on June 1 but the bulls couldn’t continue pushing the price. Bitcoin ended up trading sideways for around 15 hours before the disastrous crash.
BitMEX under fire once again
BitMEX is no stranger to criticism and manipulation accusations. The exchange is known for suffering outages during times of extreme volatility. Liquidations on BitMEX are also the main factor of Bitcoin’s price going lower than average creating even more liquidations.
Just two weeks ago, another class-action lawsuit was filed against BitMEX accusing the exchange of racketeering and fraud. This is not the first time the exchange has been accused of something and has faced numerous accusations and lawsuits in the past.
Bitcoin key levels
After giving all the gains back, Bitcoin has formed a support level at $9,279 but it’s trading higher at $9,579 at the time of writing. The daily 12-EMA at $9,488 is the nearest support point for Bitcoin.
As for resistance points, Bitcoin is facing $9,751, the last high before the breakout, and the top of the breakout at $10,404.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
