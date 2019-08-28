Bitcoin reached a new bottom at $10,000 - CEO of deVere Group

- Bitcoin won’t fall below $10,000, the head of deVere Group believes.
- There are four factors that will drive the price higher.
According to the founder and CEO of the consulting company deVere Group, Nigel Green, $10,000 is a new true bottom for Bitcoin'' price.
“Looking at its performance this year, I believe that the new normal bottom price for Bitcoin is $10,000. It bounces at this price. If it fluctuates below this level, it shoots back up again. We have seen this in action on Monday when Bitcoin hit $10,500 in a matter of minutes,” Nigel Green commented.
In August, the head of deVere Group stated that the price of the first cryptocurrency might reach $15,000 in the nearest future due to four reasons.
First, geopolitical issues like the trade war between the US and China and Brexit are becoming increasingly relevant. Investors are forced to turn to decentralized digital currencies to protect their savings during turbulence on the traditional financial markets.
He also notes that the price is positively affected by technical improvements and a growing network hash rate. These developments make the cryptocurrency more secure.
The third factor is the halving in 2020 which will also push the price up, and finally, what can be considered the most important, the constantly growing level of public awareness about cryptocurrencies.
“And fourth – and perhaps the most important one – is that public awareness is consistently growing. Cryptocurrencies, and in particular Bitcoin, are increasingly part of mainstream finance. This is evidenced not only in the financial sector, in which all major banks are increasingly looking at blockchain and crypto, but with big names within the tech and retail sectors too.”
In November last year, in the midst of the so-called “crypto winter,” the head of the deVere Group said that in the next 10 years, the cryptocurrency market capitalization would increase by 5000% and reach $ 20 trillion, but bitcoin would give way to other coins.
At the time of publication, the weighted average Bitcoin exchange rate was registered at $10,120. During early Asian hours the price of the first crytocurrency cam e close to $10 000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin reached a new bottom at $10,000 - CEO of deVere Group
First, geopolitical issues like the trade war between the US and China and Brexit are becoming increasingly relevant. Investors are forced to turn to decentralized digital currencies to protect their savings during turbulence on the traditional financial markets.
Research company Nomics launches indices to track cryptocurrency trading volume transparency
The research data provider Nomics has launched “Transparent Volume” service that will allow injecting reliability to the trading volumes data published by cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD move below $72.00 emboldens bears
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $71.40. The coin is losing ground during early Asian hours amid strong bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market.
Ripple Executive: XRP volume surges after collaboration with MoneyGram
The head of Ripple’s global institutional markets team reported that the XRP’s overall trading volume has gone up after their alliance with payments giant MoneyGram. Breanne M. Madigan points out new numbers from CryptoCompare which show the volume of XRP’s pair with the Mexican peso is on the rise.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...