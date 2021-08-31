Bitcoin bitcoin (BTC, 0.66%) registered a series of lower price highs over the past few days as buyers continue to take profits. The cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range between $46,000 support and $50,000 resistance and is roughly flat over the past week.

A consolidation phase is likely to persist this week as the Aug. 6 price breakout above $42,000 appears to be exhausted.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart