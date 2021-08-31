Bitcoin bitcoin (BTC, 0.66%) registered a series of lower price highs over the past few days as buyers continue to take profits. The cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range between $46,000 support and $50,000 resistance and is roughly flat over the past week.
A consolidation phase is likely to persist this week as the Aug. 6 price breakout above $42,000 appears to be exhausted.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart
-
The relative strength index (RSI) is almost oversold on the four-hour chart, similar to August 19 and August 26, which preceded brief price bounces.
-
Initial support is seen around the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart, currently around $47,000.
-
Short-term momentum is deteriorating, which is typical during a consolidation phase. However, if $46,000 support is broken, there is risk of a deeper pullback towards the $42,000 breakout level.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS coils up for 25% move
Axie Infinity price is traversing a symmetrical triangle pattern, which has no inherent bias. Therefore, a breakout could head in either direction, depending on the trend line it breaches. AXS is likely to break to the upside if the big crypto turns bullish.
Binance Coin locks in on $600 as it bounces off crucial support level
Binance Coin price struggled with its uptrend as it encountered a massive resistance level. Failure to stay afloat dragged BNB lower, where it currently retests a support barrier. Investors can expect a comeback from the buyers, pushing the altcoin higher.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is approaching the $0.00000212 support level, anticipating a bounce. A resurgence of buyers could push SAFEMOON through the $0.00000264 resistance level.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.