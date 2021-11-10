Bitcoin (BTC) is giving up some gains after reaching an all-time high near $68,500 on Monday. The cryptocurrency is overbought on intraday charts, although support around the $63,000-$65,000 range could stabilize a pullback.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is the most overbought since Oct. 20, which preceded a near-10% price decline. Still, pullbacks have been shallow over the past few weeks as buyers remain active on breakouts.

The 100-day moving average on the four-hour chart is sloping upward, indicating positive trend strength over the short term. This means buyers could eventually return on price dips into the Asian trading session.