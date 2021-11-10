Bitcoin (BTC) is giving up some gains after reaching an all-time high near $68,500 on Monday. The cryptocurrency is overbought on intraday charts, although support around the $63,000-$65,000 range could stabilize a pullback.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is the most overbought since Oct. 20, which preceded a near-10% price decline. Still, pullbacks have been shallow over the past few weeks as buyers remain active on breakouts.
The 100-day moving average on the four-hour chart is sloping upward, indicating positive trend strength over the short term. This means buyers could eventually return on price dips into the Asian trading session.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
