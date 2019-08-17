Bitcoin price prediction: Daily confluence detector shows med-strong resistance levels till $10,750

BTC/USD has had a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up to $10,365.

Price is supported by a strong support level at $10,070.

BTC/USD is on the verge of having three bullish days in a row. Unlike the rest of the crypto market, Bitcoin seems to be creeping along in a bullish trajectory, probably buoyed by the news of the Bakkt announcement. The hourly price chart shows that the price fell to $9,885, where it found support and went up to $10,470. That was when it met resistance and then dropped to $10,365.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The two resistance levels of note are at $10,550 and $10,670. $10,550 has the 4-hour previous high, 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and 1-day previous high. $10,670 has the 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

On the downside, there are two support levels at 10,275 and $10,070. $10,275 has the 1-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour previous low. The strongest support level is at $10,070, which has the 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 1-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

