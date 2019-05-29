Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD trapped below $8,700 - Confluence detector

BTC/USD is priced at $8,620 in the early hours of Thursday.

Strong levels of resistance lie between $8,675-$$8,715.

BTC/USD had a bearish opening this Thursday and is currently priced at $8,620. The daily confluence detector shows us that BTC/USD presently faces minimal scope for growth as strong resistance levels lie between $8,675-$$8,71. The only support level of note lies at $8,460, which makes further price-drop a possibility.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The only healthy support level is at $8,460, which sees the confluence of 1-week pivot point resistance 1 and 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5).

The resistance levels are at $8,675, $8,680-$8,715 and $8,915. The confluences at those levels are: