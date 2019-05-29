Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD trapped below $8,700 - Confluence detector
- BTC/USD is priced at $8,620 in the early hours of Thursday.
- Strong levels of resistance lie between $8,675-$$8,715.
BTC/USD had a bearish opening this Thursday and is currently priced at $8,620. The daily confluence detector shows us that BTC/USD presently faces minimal scope for growth as strong resistance levels lie between $8,675-$$8,71. The only support level of note lies at $8,460, which makes further price-drop a possibility.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The only healthy support level is at $8,460, which sees the confluence of 1-week pivot point resistance 1 and 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5).
The resistance levels are at $8,675, $8,680-$8,715 and $8,915. The confluences at those levels are:
- $8,675: SMA 100, 4-hour previous low, 15-min previous high, daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and 1-hour previous low.
- $8,680-$8,715: 15-min Bollinger band middle curve, SMA 10, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, SMA 50, SMA 200, and 1-hour previous high.
- $8,915: The highest resistance level in the confluence detector has the 1-week pivot point resistance 2.
