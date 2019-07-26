- BTC/USD consolidates losses well below critical $10,000.
- The strong resistance awaits BTC bulls on approach to $9,900.
Bitcoin (BTС) failed to stay above $10,000 handle and retested $9,657 low during early Asian hours on Friday. While the first digital currency managed to recover towards $9,722 by the time of writing, the short-term trend remains bearish as long as the price stays below $10,000.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The market is dominated by bears, which is confirmed by the confluence levels picture. The area above the current price is packed with strong technical levels, making it difficult for the bulls to push BTC/USD higher. The downside looks less crowded, though there are a couple of significant support levels as well.
Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$9,900 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly and daily, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour;
$10,000 - psychological barrier, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly and daily;
$10,200 - SMA200 on 1-hour chart, SMA50 4-hour chart. SMA50 daily.
Support levels
$9,600 - the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly.
$9,250 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 3, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1.
$9,000 - psychological level with the previous week low located on approach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
