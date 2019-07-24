Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovered from intraday low, upside is limited - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD consolidates losses well below critical $10,000.
- The strong resistance awaits BTC bulls on approach to $10,450.
Bitcoin (BTС) has recovered from the intraday low of $9,573 to trade at $9,700 at the time of writing. The first digital coin has lost over 4% since the beginning of the day and stayed under the bearish pressure that took it from the recent recovery high of $11,150 touched on July 20.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering well below $10,000 amid strong bearish bias. The way to the North is packed with strong technical levels, which increases the likelihood of a further decline in the nearest future.
Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$9,900 - the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 15-min chart;
$10,000 - psychological level, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly and 38.2$ Fibo retracement daily.
$10,450 - SMA50 4-hour, SMA200 1-hour, SMA10 daily, the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band;
$10,700 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3;
Support levels
$9,550 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, daily low;
$9,300 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1, the lower line of 1-day Bollinger Band;
$9,100 - the lowest level of the previous week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
