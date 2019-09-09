- BTC/USD has been volatile during the day.
- The critical resistance is seen on approach to $11,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rather volatile on Monday. The first digital asset dropped to $10,060 during early Asian hours only to recover above $10,500 ahead of European opening. At the time of writing BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,353, trading with short-term bearish bias within the recent wide range. Notably, the coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Read also: Blockchain technology to have standards by 2021 - Moody's
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are several strong technical levels above the current price, which means that Bitcoin bulls might have a hard time pushing the price higher. However, a neutral position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the intraday implies that the coin might enter a range-bound phase.
Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$10,500 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, SMA10 4-hour, SMA200 15-min, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily and weekly.
$10,600 - the highest level of the previous day, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly;
$11,000 - the upper line of 1-day Bollinger Band Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1.
Support levels
$10,300 - SMA100 daily, SMA10 daily, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1;
$10,000 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the lower line of 15-min Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1;
$9,850 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD oscillates in a wide range - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rather volatile on Monday. The first digital asset dropped to $10,060 during early Asian hours only to recover above $10,500 ahead of European opening.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD makes its way above $180.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $176.26 to trade at $180.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is still down 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps above $3.8 amid strong bullish momentum
EOS gained over 7% of its value in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market and became one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.88, off the intraday high reached at $3.96.
Ripple (XRP) price analysis: Manages to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had sunk into on Friday
Ripple is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Today it is in third place among all cryptocurrencies. Its capitalization exceeds $18.5 billion. XRP offers a simpler and more affordable way to exchange currencies, trying to replace existing methods.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.