BTC/USD consolidates below $9,400; the downside is the path of least resistance.

The initial support awaits BTC bulls on approach to $9,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering under $9,400 handle, as bears control the market. The first digital currency has been decreasing ever since it reached the top at $13,862 on June 26; however, a sustainable move below $10,000 bodes ill for Bitcoin bulls.

BTC/USD has lost over 12% of its value since this time on Tuesday and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday.

Bitcoin confluence levels

The area above the current price contains some strong technical levels that may serve as formidable barriers sand limit the recovery attempts. The way to the South looks like the path of least resistance at this stage. Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.

Resistance levels

$9,400 - the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, the lower line of 15-min Bollinger Band;

$9,600 - 161.8% Fibo retracement weekly.

$10,000 - psychological level, 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily.

Support levels

$9,000 - psychological level;

$8,800 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1;

$8,500 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 3;