Bitcoin price extends its gains on Monday after recovering nearly 3% in the previous week.

Market participants increase bets that the Federal Reserve could lower rates three times by year-end, lifting risk appetite.

Metaplanet adds 136 BTC to its treasury, while El Salvador purchases 21 BTC to mark the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin law.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades in green above $111,800 on Monday, supported by growing optimism over potential Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts and renewed institutional demand. Corporations such as Metaplanet and government entities in countries like El Salvador added BTC to their reserves, boosting market sentiment for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Risk-on sentiment boosts after macroeconomic data

Bitcoin price extends its gains, trading above $111,900 during the early European trading session on Monday, after recovering almost 3% last week. This recovery came as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report released on Friday showed that the economy added just 22,000 jobs in August, missing market expectations by a big margin.

Moreover, revisions to earlier prints revealed that the economy lost 13,000 jobs in June, marking the first monthly decline since December 2020 and indicating deteriorating labor market conditions in the US. Furthermore, the US Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.3% from 4.2% in August, as anticipated, while the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked up to 62.3% from 62.2%. Finally, annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings, declined to the 3.7% YoY rate in August from 3.9% in the previous month.

These macroeconomic data releases last week led market participants to believe that the Fed might lower borrowing costs three times by the end of this year, which boosts risk-on sentiment, supporting a recovery in riskier assets, such as BTC.

Institutional demand supports Bitcoin recovery

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet purchased an additional 136 BTC, bringing the firm’s total holdings to 20,136 BTC on Monday.

Similarly, on Sunday, El Salvador purchased 21 BTC in celebration of the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin law. This announcement can be seen through El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele’s post on X.

The country currently holds approximately 6,313 BTC in total, worth around $706.58 million at current market prices, as shown in the chart below.

Additionally, the data below from SoSoValue shows that Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded a total of $246.42 million in inflows last week, continuing its second consecutive week of positive flows. However, these weekly inflows are smaller compared to those seen during mid-July, when BTC rallied toward $120,000 mark for the first time.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC bulls gaining control of momentum

Bitcoin price recovered nearly 3% last week after facing three consecutive weeks of pullbacks from its all-time high of $124,474. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to recover, trading above $111,800.

If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could further extend the rally toward its daily resistance level at $116,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 48, and points upward toward its neutral level of 50, indicating that bearish momentum is fading. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Saturday, giving a buy signal and indicating improving momentum, which supports the bullish view.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its daily support level at $105,573.