Bitcoin price fails to hold above 13,762.00 and wiped out 1,884.00 points
Bitcoin price fails to hold above 13,762.00 and wiped out 1,884.00 points within 20 minutes at the end of the overnight session.
Bitcoin price kicked off today's session at 12,332.00 support and currently trades at 12, 469.00. It needs to hold above the current support at 12,332.00 to continue to its next major target at 13,058.00. Bitcoin could head down to 11,878.00 and 11,614.00 if it fails to stay above 12,332.00
