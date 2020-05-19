- The most recent daily candles have both been "doji's" which is a sign of indecision.
- Since the halving event, there has been a distinct lack of momentum.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin is once again stalling near the 10K level. Both Monday's and Tuesday's candlesticks have been pretty indecisive (doji candles), which shows that the market is lacking any clear direction at these levels.
All we can do for now is look for breakout levels that could give us more clues on the future path of the digital gold. If the 10K level does break then there is a decent resistance zone very close by. 10522.51 has been used on three occasions on this chart alone to good effect could the next break be the real one?.
On the downside, 9139.00 is the current consolidation support low. If this breaks to the downside then the next major support level is the black horizontal line at 8114.50 is the target.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9685.35
|Today Daily Change
|-40.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|9725.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9194.54
|Daily SMA50
|7919.9
|Daily SMA100
|7995.38
|Daily SMA200
|8052.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9957.53
|Previous Daily Low
|9442.04
|Previous Weekly High
|9944.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|8105.58
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9760.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9638.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9459.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9192.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8943.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9974.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10223.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10490.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: War for dominance still at play
The crypto board shows slight falls today after the good news that comes about the huge global challenge that is beating the COVID19.
EOS/USD: Investors sue EOS for providing misleading information
EOS is the 9th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.0 billion. The coin has lost over 1% since the beginning of the day and 3% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD ready to resume the recovery once $222.50 is cleared
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $214.20, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $209.22, but further upside seems to be limited so far.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above the broken trend line
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.2008 to trade at $0.2050 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still 1.3% lower from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.