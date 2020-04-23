Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD jumps up after charting morning star pattern this Wednesday

- BTC/USD broke above the SMA 50 curve this Wednesday in the daily chart.
- The RSI indicator in the hourly chart is crawling along the edge of the overbought zone.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bulls remain in cruise control after the price went up from $7,137 to $7,147.20 this Wednesday. Before this, BTC/USD finished charting a morning star pattern this Tuesday when it bounced up from the upward trending line and flew up from $6,855.70 to $7,137 – going past $7,000. In the process, the price managed to break above the SMA 20. The bulls are aiming to conquer the $7,354.85 resistance line before it gets checked by the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.
BTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the price has steadily risen over this Wednesday and Thursday, rising above the green Ichimoku cloud and the pennant structure. The bulls are next aiming for the $7,177.20 resistance line. The RSI indicator is crawling along the edge of the overbought zone.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7163.38
|Today Daily Change
|26.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|7137.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7000.17
|Daily SMA50
|6807
|Daily SMA100
|8050.61
|Daily SMA200
|7981.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7166.59
|Previous Daily Low
|6826.77
|Previous Weekly High
|7216.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|6466.49
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7036.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6956.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6920.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6703.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6580.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7260.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7383.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7600
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
