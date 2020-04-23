Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD jumps up after charting morning star pattern this Wednesday

BTC/USD broke above the SMA 50 curve this Wednesday in the daily chart.

The RSI indicator in the hourly chart is crawling along the edge of the overbought zone.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls remain in cruise control after the price went up from $7,137 to $7,147.20 this Wednesday. Before this, BTC/USD finished charting a morning star pattern this Tuesday when it bounced up from the upward trending line and flew up from $6,855.70 to $7,137 – going past $7,000. In the process, the price managed to break above the SMA 20. The bulls are aiming to conquer the $7,354.85 resistance line before it gets checked by the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the price has steadily risen over this Wednesday and Thursday, rising above the green Ichimoku cloud and the pennant structure. The bulls are next aiming for the $7,177.20 resistance line. The RSI indicator is crawling along the edge of the overbought zone.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 7163.38 Today Daily Change 26.32 Today Daily Change % 0.37 Today daily open 7137.06 Trends Daily SMA20 7000.17 Daily SMA50 6807 Daily SMA100 8050.61 Daily SMA200 7981.44 Levels Previous Daily High 7166.59 Previous Daily Low 6826.77 Previous Weekly High 7216.69 Previous Weekly Low 6466.49 Previous Monthly High 9215.51 Previous Monthly Low 3886.49 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7036.78 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6956.58 Daily Pivot Point S1 6920.36 Daily Pivot Point S2 6703.65 Daily Pivot Point S3 6580.53 Daily Pivot Point R1 7260.18 Daily Pivot Point R2 7383.3 Daily Pivot Point R3 7600



