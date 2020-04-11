BTC/USD bulls are attempting a comeback in the early hours of Saturday after taking the price up from $6,873.74 to $6,924.50. This followed an intensely bearish Friday wherein BTC/USD crashed from $7,296.25 to $6,873.74 . In the process, the price managed to plunge below the upward trending line and the $7,000-level. BTC/USD is presently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The bulls need to gain enough momentum to push the price up to $7,280.86 to trend above the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. After this Friday’s bearish price action, the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following 12 straight green sessions.

