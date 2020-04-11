- BTC/USD crashed from $7,296.25 to $6,873.74 this Friday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following 12 straight green sessions.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bulls are attempting a comeback in the early hours of Saturday after taking the price up from $6,873.74 to $6,924.50. This followed an intensely bearish Friday wherein BTC/USD crashed from $7,296.25 to $6,873.74. In the process, the price managed to plunge below the upward trending line and the $7,000-level. BTC/USD is presently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The bulls need to gain enough momentum to push the price up to $7,280.86 to trend above the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. After this Friday’s bearish price action, the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following 12 straight green sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bitcoin bears bracing for a return to 3000 level and below
Bitcoin is consolidating the move down seen in the first months of 2020 as BTC/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 weekly SMAs but above the 200 one.
XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over
XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support ...
ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA
Having failed to take out 50-day EMA, LTC/USD slumps 6.0% to currently around 43.66 amid the early Good Friday. The pair currently drops towards a 21-day EMA level of 42.58 whereas an ascending trend line from March 16, near 41.50, could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.