Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bearish flag pattern eyed subject to potential breakout south
- Bitcoin price on Tuesday is nursing losses of some 1.7% late in the session.
- BTC/USD price action via the 4-hour chart view is moving within a bearish flag formation.
Bitcoin price in the latter stages of trading on Tuesday is moving within negative territory, down some 1.7%. It has been an entirely slow session for the cryptocurrency market, as many of the major altcoins continue to move within consolidation mode.
BTC/USD price action via the 4-hour chart view is moving within a bearish flag pattern formation. Given current price behaviour, Bitcoin does remain vulnerable to further downside pressure. Should a breach of the noted structure give way to the bears, a fresh wave of selling may be seen.
Technically, in term of the key levels to note; the downside, $7700, which is the lower acting trend line of the flag. Eyes will then be $7500, if this is broken then a fast return to $7000 could quickly be seen. To the upside; the trend line above is tracking at $8150, further north then $8400-500 range.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.